Tulive Develop's board meeting on May 13, 2017.

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We wish to inform you that our company has scheduled for meeting of board of directors on 13th May 2017 .

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that our company has scheduled for meeting of board of directors on 13th May 2017 in which the approval of audited financial results of the company for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2017 will be considered.Source : BSE

