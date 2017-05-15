May 15, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tube Investment: Outcome of board meeting
Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Outcome of the Board Meeting of the M/s. Tube Investments of India Ltd held on 15th May, 2017 - Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE