TTK Prestige's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is in addition to our letter dated May 3, 2017 to consider Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and final dividend, if any and fix the date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting, we would like to inform an additional agenda item is to be included in the notice of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017 as under:Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to consider matters related to buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company including matters related / incidental thereto and any other matter as the Board of Directors may decide during the course of the meeting.Further, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities, as required under the Code of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 will remain closed till June 1 2017 for the aforesaid purpose.Source : BSE