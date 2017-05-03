May 03, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TTK Prestige's board meeting will be hled on May 30, 2017
We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of TTK Prestige Limited will be held on 30th May 2017 for considering the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017. The meeting will also consider final dividend, if any and fix the date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE