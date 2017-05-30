May 30, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TTK Healthcare recommends dividend
TTK Healthcare at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
