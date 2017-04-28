TT's board meeting on may 29, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 879, Master Prithvi Nath Marg, Karol Bagh, New Delhi-110005 to consider and approve inter-alia, Audited Financial Result of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE