TT's board meeting on January 24, 2018

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2018 at 12:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 879, Master Prithvi Nath Marg, Karol Bagh, New Delhi-110005 to consider and approve inter-alia, Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE