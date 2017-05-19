Triveni Turbine: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 18, 2017, inter alia transacted the following business: 1.Financial Results Approved the Audited financial Results of the Company (Stand-alone and consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. M/s J.C. Bhalla & Co., Chartered Accountants, the statutory auditors of the Company have issued auditors report with an unmodified opinion on the financial statements. 2.Dividend Recommended final dividend of Re. 0.75 per share on equity share of Re 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 for declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday.9th August, 2017. The total dividend including an interim dividend of Re.0.45 per equity share already paid, aggregates to Re 1.20 per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid on and from 25th August, 2017. 3.Book closure Approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Monday ,7th August , 2017 to Wednesday, 9th August , 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM. 4.Statutory auditors of the Company In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the term of M/s J.C. Bhalla & Co., Chartered Accountants, the present Statutory Auditors of the Company will end at the conclusion of the ensuing 22nd AGM of the Company. The Board recommended that M/s Walker Chandiok & Co, LLP, be appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years commencing from the conclusion of the 22nd AGM till the conclusion of 27th AGM to be held in the year 2022 , subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.Source : BSE