Triveni Glass: Outcome of Board Meeting

In pursuance of applicable clauses of Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Director of our Company, Triveni Glass Limited held on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at the registered office of the company at 1, Kanpur Road, Allahabad-211001 in which Un-audited Financial results of the company (Standalone) for the quarter ended and year to date June 30, 2017 are approved. A copy of Un-audited Financial results in the prescribed IND-AS format , reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board alongwith the Limited review report of the statutory auditors is enclosed herewith. The Un-audited Financial results of the company (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 is also uploaded on the website of the company: www.triveniglassltd.comSource : BSE