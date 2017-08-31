Aug 31, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Triveni Glass' board meeting on September 9, 2017
This is to inform you that Meeting of Board of Director's of the Company will be held at Registered Office of the company at 1, Kanpur Road, Allahabad-211001, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at 12:30 P.M., to take on record the Un-Audited Financial results and Standalone statements of Assets & Liabilities for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.
This is to inform you that Meeting of Board of Director's of the Company will be held at Registered Office of the company at 1, Kanpur Road, Allahabad-211001, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at 12:30 P.M., to take on record the Un-Audited Financial results and Standalone statements of Assets & Liabilities for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.
Kindly find the Notice & update the same in your record.
Source : BSE
Kindly find the Notice & update the same in your record.
Source : BSE