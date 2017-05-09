May 09, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Triveni Glass' board meeting on May 20, 2017
This is to inform you that Meeting of Board of Director's of the Company will be held at Registered Office of the company at 1, Kanpur Road, Allahabad-211001, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 20th May 2017, to take on record the audited accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March 2017.
