Triveni Enterprises' board meeting on November 14, 2017

Board meeting on November 14, 2017 for IND AS unaudited financial results for Q.E. Sept 2017

Triveni Enterprises is in the Trading sector.

The company management includes Bhavin Hemendra Nagda - Whole Time Director, Ramchandra Ramhit Varma - Whole Time Director, Pintu - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Indrajeet Kumar Kuwar - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Sureshchandra Rameshwarlal Modi - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 538569.

Its Registered office is at Office no.1/7001, Plot No.-77, UG/F Gali No-03,,Shivaji Park, Delhi,Delhi - 110032.

Their Registrars are Universal Capital Securities Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE