May 10, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Triveni Engineering and Industries' board meeting on May 20, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 inter-alia to consider and take on record Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
