Triveni Engineering and Industries' AGM on September 22, 2017

This is to inform you that the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 12.30 p.m. at the Company's Guest House at Deoband Sugar Unit Complex, Deoband, District Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh-247554.As required under Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we send herewith a copy of the Notice convening 81st AGM together with annexures attached thereto including Explanatory Statement, Attendance Slip/Proxy Form.The Company is providing remote e-voting facility through e-voting services platform of M/s Karvy Computershare Pvt. Ltd. (KARVY). The remote e-voting period commences on September 19, 2017 (9.30 a.m. IST) and ends on September 21, 2017 (5.00 p.m. IST). The Company shall also make available the facility for voting through ballot paper at the AGM and the members attending the AGM, who have not cast their votes by remote e-voting shall be able to exercise their right at the AGM through ballot paper. The cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by remote e-voting or voting through ballot paper at the AGM is 15th September, 2017.Source : BSE