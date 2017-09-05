Triumph Intl: Outcome of board meeting

September 04, 2017The Listing Compliance DepartmentThe Stock Exchange, Mumbai,Jeejeebhoy Towers,Dalal Street, Mumbai – 400 023.Dear Sir,Sub : Outcome of the Board meeting held on 4th Sept 2017.The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on held on Monday, the 4th day of September, 2017 at Oxford Centre, 10 Shroff Lane, Colaba Causeway, Mumbai – 400 005 at 4.30 P.M. considered and adopted the unaudited results of the 1st Quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Kindly take the above on your records and oblige.Thanking you,Yours truly,For Triumph International Finance LimitedNagesh KutaphaleDirectorSource : BSE