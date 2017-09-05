App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph Intl: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the Board meeting held on September 04, 2017. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on held on Monday, September 04, 2017.

September 04, 2017

The Listing Compliance Department
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai,
Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai – 400 023.



Dear Sir,

Sub : Outcome of the Board meeting held on 4th Sept 2017.

The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on held on Monday, the 4th day of September, 2017 at Oxford Centre, 10 Shroff Lane, Colaba Causeway, Mumbai – 400 005 at 4.30 P.M. considered and adopted the unaudited results of the 1st Quarter ended on June 30, 2017.

Kindly take the above on your records and oblige.


Thanking you,

Yours truly,
For Triumph International Finance Limited



Nagesh Kutaphale
Director

Source : BSE

