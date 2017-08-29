Aug 28, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Triumph Intl's board meeting held on August 04, 2017
Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Triumph International Finance Limited will be held at Oxford Centre, 10 Shroff Lane, Colaba Causeway, Mumbai – 400 005 on Monday, the 4th day of September, 2017 at 4.30 P.M. to consider and adopt the unaudited results of the 1st Quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Source : BSE