Triton Valves: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of Triton Valves Limited at their meeting held on August 31, 2017 at the Registered Office which commenced at 10:30 am and concluded at 3:00 pm, has inter alia considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017. A copy of the unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report of the auditors thereon is enclosed.Source : BSE