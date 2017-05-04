App
May 04, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triton Valves to consider dividend

With reference to the earlier announcement dated April 19, 2017 regarding intimation of Board meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company may consider possibility of recommendation of Dividend at their meeting to be held on May 9, 2017.

Triton Valves to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier announcement dated April 19, 2017 regarding intimation of Board meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company may consider possibility of recommendation of Dividend at their meeting to be held on May 9, 2017.Source : BSE

