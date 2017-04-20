Triton Valves' board meeting on May 9, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Registered Office, inter alia to consider and approve, the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Further, we would like to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for Directors and Designated Employees from Thursday, April 20, 2017, to Thursday, May 11, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE