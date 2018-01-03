Triton Valves' board meeting on January 31, 2018

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the Registered Office, inter alia to consider and approve, the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2017.Source : BSE