you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 20, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trishakti Electronics & Industries' board meeting on May 31, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. will be held on Wednesday, the 31st day of May, 2017.

Re : Scrip Code: 531279 Sub: Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 31st May, 2017 Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. will be held on Wednesday, the 31st day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 2, Clive Ghat Street, 2nd Floor, 'Sagar Estate', Room No. 8 & 9, Kolkata – 700001, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Quarterly/Yearly Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Kindly take the above on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.Source : BSE

