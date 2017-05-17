Triochem Products' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Triochem Products Limited will be meet on Friday, 26 May 2017 at Mumbai to consider, inter alia, the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2017. The Company will submit the financial results for the quarter and financial year 2016 - 2017, immediately after the Board Meeting on 26 May 2017, with in a period of sixty days from the end of the last quarter of the said financial year.Source : BSE