Trio Mercantile's board meeting on May 30, 2017

pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017. Further For the said purpose as per the Company's internal code for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Company's Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 28th day of May, 2017 till 1st day of June, 2017.Source : BSE