Trio Mercantile's board meeting on May 30, 2017
May 22, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trio Mercantile's board meeting on May 30, 2017

pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.

