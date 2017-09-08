Sep 08, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trio Mercantile and Trading's board meeting on September 14, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board Meeting of the Company will be held on September 14, 2017inter alia to consider and approve the UnauditedFinancial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.
