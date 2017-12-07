Trio Mercantile and Trading's board meeting on December 14, 2017

pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board Meeting of the Company will be held on December 14, 2017inter alia to consider and approve the UnauditedFinancial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.
