Aug 28, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trinity League India's AGM on September 25, 2017
AGM of our Company "Trinity League India Limited" is scheduled to be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 11.00 AM at its Registered office at A-23, Mandakini Enclave, Alaknanda, New Delhi-110019.Source : BSE