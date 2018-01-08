App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 08, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trimurthi - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, Monday, the 08th day of January, 2018 at Registered Office, have approved to Invest the Funds of the Company in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary amounting to Rs. 75,00,000 (7,50,000 Shares of Rs. 10/- each).

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, Monday, the 08th day of January, 2018 at Registered Office, have approved and taken on record the following:

1. The Board has considered and approved the minutes of the previous Board Meeting.
2. The Board has considered and approved to Invest the Funds of the Company in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary amounting to Rs. 75,00,000 (7,50,000 Shares of Rs. 10/- each).

This is for your Information and Necessary Records.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.