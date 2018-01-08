Trimurthi - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, Monday, the 08th day of January, 2018 at Registered Office, have approved and taken on record the following:1. The Board has considered and approved the minutes of the previous Board Meeting.2. The Board has considered and approved to Invest the Funds of the Company in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary amounting to Rs. 75,00,000 (7,50,000 Shares of Rs. 10/- each).This is for your Information and Necessary Records.Source : BSE