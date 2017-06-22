Jun 22, 2017 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trilogic Digital's director Vishal Gurnani resigns
This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 22, 2017 and accepted resignation of Mr. Vishal Gurnani and Ms. Aparna Shah from the directorship of the Company.
Accepted resignation of Mr. Vishal Gurnani and Ms. Aparna Shah from the directorship of the Company with effect from the end of business hours of 8th June, 2017.
