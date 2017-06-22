App
Jun 22, 2017 08:46 PM IST

Trilogic Digital's director Vishal Gurnani resigns
This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 22, 2017 considered and approved the following:

Accepted resignation of Mr. Vishal Gurnani and Ms. Aparna Shah from the directorship of the Company with effect from the end of business hours of 8th June, 2017.
