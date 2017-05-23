May 23, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trijal Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Trijal Industries has informed that the meeting of board of directors will be held on May 30, 2017 to consider and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.
1.To consider and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.To approve the statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended March 31, 2017 3.Any other business with the permission of chair.Source : BSE