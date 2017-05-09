App
Announcements
May 09, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident recommends final dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 3 percent (30 paise) for the financial year 2016-17 in addition to the two interim dividends of 6 percent each (60 paise) declared during the financial year 2016-17

Trident Ltd has informed BSE that the Board in their meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, considered and approved the following:

- The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 3% (INR 0.30 per Equity Shares of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2016-17 in addition to the two interim dividends of 6% each (INR 0.60 per Equity Shares of INR 10/- each) declared during the financial year 2016-17. The total dividend for the financial year 2016-17 is 15% (INR 1.50 per Equity Shares of INR 10/- each). The said final dividend, if declared, will be credited/dispatched to the Members within 15 days from the date of declaration by shareholders in 27th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

