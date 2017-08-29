Aug 28, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trident's AGM on September 23, 2017
We wish to inform you that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 23rd day of September, 2017 at 11:30 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at Trident Group, Raikot Road, Sanghera.
We wish to inform you that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 23rd day of September, 2017 at 11:30 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at Trident Group, Raikot Road, Sanghera.Source : BSE