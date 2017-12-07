Tricom Fruit Products' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Please be informed that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board Meeting of the Company will be held on December 14, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.Further For the said purpose as per the Company's internal code for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Company's Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 12th day of December, 2017 till 16th day of December, 2017.Source : BSE