Sep 01, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tricom Fruit Products' AGM on September 29, 2017
23rd Annual General Meeting for the year 2016-17 will be convened on 29th September, 2017, at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at Gat No 336,338-341, Village Andori, Taluka Khandala, Shirval Pandarpur Road, Satara-415521, Maharashtra
