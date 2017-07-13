App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 13, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRF's board meeting on July 27, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

TRF's board meeting on July 27, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and in terms of Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of the Insider Trading (Code), the Trading Window will remain closed till the close of business hours on July 29, 2017 for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.

This letter may please be treated as the information pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Listing Regulations.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.