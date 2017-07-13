TRF's board meeting on July 27, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and in terms of Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of the Insider Trading (Code), the Trading Window will remain closed till the close of business hours on July 29, 2017 for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.This letter may please be treated as the information pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Listing Regulations.Source : BSE