you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRF's board meeting on May 23, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017.

TRF's board meeting on May 23, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and in terms of Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of the Insider Trading (Code), the Trading Window will remain closed till the close of business hours on May 25, 2017 for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code. This letter may please be treated as the information pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Listing Regulations.Source : BSE

