Trend Electron: Outcome of board meeting

1. Approved and took on record the Annual Report (Notice, Directors' Report, Report on Corporate Governance etc.) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.2. The Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29st September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 20 K. M. Stone, Aurangabad-Beed Road, Village: Bhalgaon, Aurangabad - 431 210 (Maharashtra) at 12.00 noon to transact the business as mentioned in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.3. Approved and fixed the date(s) of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remained closed from 22nd September, 2017 (Friday) to 29th September, 2017 (Friday) (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE