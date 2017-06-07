App
Jun 06, 2017 09:12 PM IST

Tree House board to consider dividend

This is inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2016-17.

Tree House board to consider dividend
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve:

1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 & Auditors’ Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE

