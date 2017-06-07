Tree House board to consider dividend

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve:1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 & Auditors’ Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. To recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE