Jun 06, 2017 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tree House board meeting held on June 12, 2017

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 5 p.m.

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 5 p.m. at its registered office address, Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve:

1.The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 & Auditors' Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

2.To recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2016-17.

3.Any other business with the permission of Chair.
Source : BSE

