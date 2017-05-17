TRC Finance: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 17, 2017 have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. The meeting commenced at 9.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.15 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are hereby enclosing the following for your information and record: 1.Audited Financial Results along with the audit report of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Declaration for unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) (Amendments) Regulations, 2016. The above is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE