App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 19, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transport Corporation of India's AGM on Aug 02, 2017

This is to inform you that the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Transport Corporation of India is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 2nd August, 2017.

Transport Corporation of India's AGM on Aug 02, 2017
Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the 22nd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Transport Corporation of India Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 2nd August, 2017 at 10:00 am at Salon II & III, Basement 1, Park Hyatt Hyderabad, Road No 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500034, Telangana.

Further, pursuant to The Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Members' Register and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Friday, 28th July, 2017 to Wednesday, 2nd August, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

Hope you shall find the above in order & request you to take it on your records.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.