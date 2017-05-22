Transoceanic: Outcome of board meeting

1.The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (22nd May, 2017), have inter alia approved the following: a.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.Accordingly, please find the following enclosed documents: a.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. b.Audited Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. c.Auditors Report in respect of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. d.Declaration of Unmodified Opinion on Auditors ReportSource : BSE