App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transoceanic: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (22nd May, 2017), have inter alia approved the following: a.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Transoceanic: Outcome of board meeting
1.The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (22nd May, 2017), have inter alia approved the following: a.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.Accordingly, please find the following enclosed documents: a.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. b.Audited Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. c.Auditors Report in respect of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. d.Declaration of Unmodified Opinion on Auditors ReportSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.