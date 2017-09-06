App
Sep 06, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transoceanic: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the copy of the Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Wednesday, the 6th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 208, Lalji Shopping Centre, S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai - 400 092 for your information and record.

Transoceanic: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the copy of the Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Wednesday, the 6th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 208, Lalji Shopping Centre, S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai - 400 092 for your information and record.Source : BSE

