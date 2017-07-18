Transformers and Rectifiers to consider subdivision of equity shares

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 03, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following:1. To consider and approve Subdivision of Equity Share from the face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 1/- per share, subject to approval of the Members.2. To consider raising funds through issue of securities through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment, subject to approval of the Members.Source : BSE