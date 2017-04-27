Transformers and Rectifiers India's board meeting on May 5, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 5th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. We would further like to inform you that as per Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will remain closed from 28th April, 2017 upto 48 hours after the announcement of results to the Stock exchanges i.e. 7th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the Directors and Designated Officers of the Company.Source : BSE