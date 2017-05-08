May 08, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Transcorp International recommends dividend
Transcorp International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 29, 2017, recommended dividend at 16 paise per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
Transcorp International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 29, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following:
- Board of Directors have recommended dividend @ Re. 0.16 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE
- Board of Directors have recommended dividend @ Re. 0.16 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE