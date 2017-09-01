Trans Asia Corp: Outcome of board meeting

App
Aug 31, 2017 10:22 PM IST

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held on 31th August, 2017, at 5.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held on 31th August, 2017, at 5.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, have transacted the following business:-

1. The Board approved the Draft notice of the Annual General Meeting.
2. The Board approved the Draft Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
3. The Board approved the Annual Report for the year 2016-17.
4. The Board has authorized M/s. Bigshare Services Private Limited, Register & Share Transfer Agents of the Company for the matter of the e-voting.
5. The following were transacted with the permission of the Chairman:
The Board approved and fix September 22, 2017 as Cut-off date to ascertain the shareholders eligible to receive the notice of AGM and cast their vote on all resolutions of ensuing AGM.

The meeting concluded at 5.35 p.m.
Source : BSE

