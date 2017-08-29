App
Aug 28, 2017 09:24 AM IST

Trans Asia Corp's board meeting on August 31, 2017

This is to bring to your kind attention that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 31th August, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. wherein the Board shall amongst other matters consider the following:
1. To approve the draft notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting.
2. To approve the draft Board Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
3. To authorise M

Trans Asia Corp's board meeting on August 31, 2017
This is to bring to your kind attention that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 31th August, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. wherein the Board shall amongst other matters consider the following:
1. To approve the draft notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting.
2. To approve the draft Board Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
3. To authorise M/s. Bigshare Services Private Limited, Register & Share Transfer Agents of the Company for the matter of the e-voting.
4. To take on record the draft Annual Report of the Company for the year 2016-17.
5. Any other item, if any, with the permission of the Chair.
Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from August 27, 2017 to August 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).

