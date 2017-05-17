Trans Asia Corporation's board meeting on May 25, 2017

With reference to the above cited, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May, 25th 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Auditor Report 2. Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2017 3. Appointment of the Secretarial Auditor and Scrutinizer for the year 2017-18 4. Any other item, if any, with the permission of the Chairman The Trading window of the Company will remain closed from 18th May, 2017 upto 25th May, 2017 for all director and designated employees of the Company as per code of conduct for prevention of insider trading.Source : BSE