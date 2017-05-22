App
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Wings' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Trade Wings has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider Auditors' Report.

Trade Wings' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Trade Wings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on May 30, 2017, interalia, to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider Auditors' Report. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 3. To consider any other Business with the permission of Chairman The trading window will be closed from May 22, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Officers and Designated Employees, Insiders (as defined in code) and their dependents and family members.

