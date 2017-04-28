Toyam Ind: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held on Friday, 28th April, 2017 at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company Situated at G-29, Sej Plaza, Near Nutan School, Marve Road, Malad(W), Mumbai-400064, have Considered and approved the Following resolutions; 1.Resignation of Mr. Manan Prafulchandra Shah (DIN: 07491896) from the post of Independent Director. 2.Appointment of Mr. Aseem Shabanali Merchant as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. 3.Appointment of Mr. Kailash Tilkoo Yadav (DIN: 00628363) as Additional Director under Independent Category. 4.Appointment of Mr. Mohammed Ali Budhwani Rajabali (DIN: 01976253) as Managing Director. 5.Expansion and Diversification of the business of the Company in all kinds of activities related to sports, fitness, fashion, films, entertainment or any other genre.Source : BSE